English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Facebook testing Instant Article paywall on Android

20 OCT 2017

Facebook announced plans to trial a new subscription model for its Instant Articles feature which will initially debut on Android devices.

In the coming weeks, Facebook said will test a paywall system for a number of news publishers in Instant Articles. Included in the test will be both a metered model offering ten free articles and a freemium model allowing publishers to choose which content is locked.

Instant Articles are stories which appear in Facebook users’ news feeds which are formatted to load up to ten-times faster than traditional web pages. While the stories currently load instantly, the company’s trial will see users prompted to subscribe for full access once they’ve reached the paywall limit.

Facebook said a handful of US and European outlets will take part in the trial, including The Washington Post, The Boston Globe, Le Parisien, The Telegraph, La Repubblica and The Economist.

“Earlier this year, many publishers identified subscriptions as a top priority, so we worked with a diverse group of partners to design, refine, and develop a test suited for a variety of premium news models,” Facebook’s head of news partnerships Campbell Brown wrote in a blog post: “We also heard from publishers that maintaining control over pricing, offers, subscriber relationships, and 100 per cent of the revenue are critical to their businesses, and this test is designed to do that.”

The social networking company will also test additional tools for publishers including a pop-up encouraging readers to subscribe which will work in the same way an email sign-up box would. The company will also tinker with the “like” button at the top of articles, changing it instead to a “subscribe” button.

While the trials are being conducted on Android devices, Facebook indicated it’s looking to expand to other operating systems soon.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Facebook buys positive feedback app

Facebook agrees food delivery partnerships

WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton heads for exit
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 Europe 2017 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association