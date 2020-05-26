 EE sees lockdown spike in communication apps - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

EE sees lockdown spike in communication apps

26 MAY 2020

UK’s EE provided an insight into user trends on its mobile network in the country during the Covid-19 (coronavirus) lockdown period, as it recorded a significant increase in data consumption for communication apps.

In its Mobile Network data report, which looked into the lockdown trends from 23 March 2020, EE found videoconferencing service Zoom to be particularly popular, with data use doubling during the lockdown period compared to earlier in the year. Users of the tool also increased fivefold.

In total, EE saw data usage increase 45 per cent for apps primarily used to communicate virtually, such as video chat service Houseparty, WhatsApp, Skype and Microsoft Teams.

The report also highlighted increases in mobile data use for fitness apps such as Strava and MapMyRun, temporary dramatic spikes in online orders from large supermarket chains, as well as high data usage for food delivery service Deliveroo, starting from April.

Naturally, EE’s network has seen a huge decline in data used for travel and taxi booking service apps.

Data usage moves to suburbs
EE’s report showed data usage has moved from cities towards suburban areas, resulting in a 58 per cent drop in Central London. Meanwhile, daily peak data usage has transitioned from working hours to 8:00 pm as more people started to participate in evening activities through apps.

EE said time spent talking on the phone soared too, as voice calls lasting more than five minutes on average doubled in the period, while overall voice usage has soared by 45 per cent.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

EE extends Apple Music offer

Operators jump on Pokemon Go bandwagon

WildTangent scores EE distribution deal
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Huawei HAS to steady ship

Mobile Mix: Game, set and match

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association