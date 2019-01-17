 China mobile game revenue growth hit by ban - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

China mobile game revenue growth hit by ban

17 JAN 2019

Growth of China’s mobile gaming market, the world’s largest, slowed significantly in 2018 after concerns over addiction and myopia among children led to a nine-month moratorium on government approvals.

Figures from China-based Gamma Data showed the sector’s revenue grew 15.4 per cent to CNY134 billion ($19.8 billion) in 2018 compared with a 41.7 per cent year-on-year increase in 2017, China Daily reported.

Mobile accounted for more than 60 per cent of total online game revenue.

The lack of new releases coming into the market stymied purchases of games. Analysts also say mobile gaming is reaching a saturation point, with more than 600 million users in the country.

China’s State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television restarted the game approvals process in late December 2018.

Beijing-based iResearch expects the mobile gaming industry to recover moderately in 2019, with growth still below 20 per cent. The company estimates at least 3,000 games weren’t approved in 2018, the newspaper said.

Liu Wei, an analyst with the market research company, told China Daily: “Local authorities will continue new approvals, which will be a major boon to the gaming market. While the gaming sector is still under a regulatory environment of tight controls of total video games numbers, it will take a while for gaming companies to adapt to the new environment and make moves accordingly.”

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

NCSOFT readies mobile gaming push

Pokemon Quest garners $3M revenue

Zynga acquires mobile game creator Gram Games
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: What happens at CES…

Mobile Mix: 2018 – that’s a wrap

Mobile Mix: Say Hello to Djingo

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association