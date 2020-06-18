Airtel invests in education - Mobile World Live

Bharti Airtel acquired a 10 per cent stake in start-up Lattu Media for an undisclosed sum, expanding its premium digital content portfolio into the education-technology segment.

In a statement yesterday (17 June), the operator said the tie-up gives distribution scale to the Mumbai-based company, which specialises in digital learning tools focused on improving the English language and maths skills of children aged under ten years-old.

Lattu Kids is the fourth company to join Airtel’s Start-up Accelerator Programme, a scheme launched in October 2019 enabling companies to tap the operator’s distribution network and payment platform.

Airtel chief product office Adarsh Nair explained: “We believe that Lattu Kids can make a positive impact in the space of online education and are excited to have them in our accelerator and partner in their growth.”

He added: “now more than ever, online education is a critical need for millions of young children who do not have access to regular classrooms”.

Vivek Bhutyani, co-founder and CEO of Lattu Kids, said Airtel was an “equally passionate partner” offering synergies which would enable the app to be scaled to millions of children in the country.

Airtel said its digital platforms have more than 160 million monthly active users.