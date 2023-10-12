Research company Gartner forecast more than 80 per cent of enterprises will have used generative AI APIs or models and deployed them across applications in production environments by 2026, a marked increase over the less than 5 per cent it expects this year.

Arun Chandrasekaran, distinguished VP analyst, stated generative AI has become a top priority for C-suite executives, with demand increasing across verticals including healthcare, life sciences, legal, financial services and the public sector.

Gartner identified generative AI-enabled applications, foundation models, and AI trust, risk and security management (AI TriSM) as the areas likely to have the largest impact on organisations within ten years.

The company stated generative AI applications “will permeate a wide spectrum” of staff skill sets, although Chandrasekaran problems “such as hallucinations and inaccuracy” could restrict adoption.

He stated AI-based foundation models “will advance digital transformation within the enterprise”, boosting the productivity of staff, “automating and enhancing customer experience and enabling cost-effective creation of new products and services”.

Gartner predicted foundation models will underpin 60 per cent of natural language processing use cases by 2027, compared with less than 5 per cent in 2021.

“Technology leaders should start with models with high accuracy in performance leader boards, ones that have superior ecosystem support and have adequate enterprise guardrails around security and privacy,” said Chandrasekaran.

The research company defined AI TriSM as a key framework for delivering responsible AI and forecast it will reach mainstream adoption within two to five years, with companies employing it tipped to “see their AI models achieve a 50 per cent improvement in terms of adoption, business goals and user acceptance”.