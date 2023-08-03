ZTE wins 2022 Outstanding Responsible Enterprise award

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation was honored with the “2022 Outstanding Responsible Enterprise” award at the 15th China Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Annual Meeting hosted by Southern Weekly, one of the earliest media in China to report and research on CSR issues, in recognition of its unwavering devotion to social responsibilities.

Throughout its journey, ZTE continuously adheres to its role of “Driver of Digital Economy”, and has kept moving forward on a green path to digital economy through technology innovation. In May of this year, actively responding to the global green and low-carbon development initiative, ZTE announced its participation in the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

As a global enterprise, ZTE keeps spreading the message of “Love and Responsibility” worldwide. So far, ZTE Foundation has taken part in 157 public welfare programs in areas such as education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation, benefiting over 100,000 individuals globally.

Additionally, ZTE has been consistently improving its corporate governance system, regulating corporate operations, optimizing the internal control system, and preventing emerging risks.

ZTE’s proactive endeavors and valuable contributions in driving technology for good and upholding social responsibilities have been recognized by prominent organizations, including remaining in FTSE4Good Index Series for eight consecutive years, winning an “A-” CDP Score in 2023, being named CDP Supplier Engagement Leader in 2022, making it to the 2022 and 2023 Fortune China ESG Influential List, and being recognized by Forbes as one of the World’s Top Female-Friendly Companies in 2022.