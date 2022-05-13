ZTE obtains Global Champion Award in Vendor Category from the Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises of the Republic of Indonesia

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has announced that it has been awarded “Global Champion” among private business in the vendor category from the Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises of the Republic of Indonesia for its outstanding services for state-owned enterprises in Indonesia, especially in the telecommunication service sector.

“This event is held to strengthen the synergy among state-owned enterprises, private sectors, as well as MSMEs (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises). Indonesia has a great strength in natural resources and markets that can help state-owned enterprises, private sector, and MSMEs to support post-pandemic economic recovery and growth. We are looking to establish consolidation, in line with the government’s big roadmap, not only between the government and the private sector and MSMEs, but also between the state-owned enterprises and the private sector and MSMEs as partners.” said Minister of State-Owned Enterprises of the Republic of Indonesia Erick Thohir.

Richard Liang Weiqi, President Director of ZTE Indonesia said, “ZTE is very honored to be recognized as Global Champion among private businesses in vendor category by the Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises of the Republic of Indonesia this year. As Indonesia’s strategic partner in telecommunication services, ZTE adheres to our core principle of “technology creates value”, and our core positioning as the driver of the digital economy.”

“Our collaboration with the state-owned enterprises and government is aligned with our commitment to supporting Indonesia’s economic growth and acceleration of digital transformation. ZTE will continue to provide our best services for state-owned enterprises through our innovative and cutting-edge infrastructure solutions,” added Richard.

The event of Appreciation for State-Owned Enterprises Partner Champion 2022 was held by the Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises of the Republic of Indonesia as a form of appreciation to partners that have supported state-owned enterprises’ business activities and operations, in order to realize a more effective and efficient performance.”

ZTE’s most recent partnership with the state-owned enterprises and government is the establishment of base transceiver stations in eastern Indonesia, as well as various cases of 5G technology and innovation. As the recipient of the award, ZTE has provided the best services for multiple state-owned enterprises, with innovative and cutting-edge infrastructure solutions for large-scale commercialization of networks, including 4G and 5G.

ZTE has never stopped its innovation in developing an ultimate 5G network towards the simplest network architecture, the highest spectrum efficiency, the best performance, the lowest energy consumption, and the most intelligent OAM.

ZTE along with its business partners has also deeply explored a lot of 5G applications in industry verticals, including the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), big video, Internet of Vehicles (IoV), media, energy, public security, health care, education, environment protection and transportation.