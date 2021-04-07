 ZTE implements Africa’s first 3G/4G/5G Tri-RAT dynamic spectrum sharing solution - Mobile World Live
HomeZTE UpdatesFeatured Story

ZTE implements Africa’s first 3G/4G/5G Tri-RAT dynamic spectrum sharing solution

08 APR 2021

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has announced that it has implemented Africa’s first live 3G/4G/5G Tri-RAT dynamic spectrum sharing solution, ZTE’s SuperDSS, in South Africa.

ZTE’s 3G/4G/5G SuperDSS field trial was implemented on 2.1GHz spectrum within 15MHz bandwidth, compared with the current static spectrum allocation solution of 3G and 4G.

According to the trial results, the SuperDSS solution allowed the fast introduction of 5G on the 2.1GHz spectrum, and simultaneously increased the 4G single user average throughput by 39.85%, without negatively affecting the existing 3G and 4G major KPIs and user experiences.

ZTE has been committed to exploring the feasibility of spectrum sharing solutions at various stages of network development for a long time. ZTE’s SuperDSS is a 5G evolution networking design oriented solution. It assists operators to build a lean multi-mode and multi-service network, supporting 5G and protecting their legacy investment.

In the process of network evolution, 3G/4G/5G traffic-based dynamic spectrum sharing can maximize spectrum utilization, with more bandwidth being allocated for LTE and NR based on UMTS bandwidth change on demand. Besides, traditional voice service is also guaranteed.

