ZTE and Orange partner to win Product of the Year 2021 award in Morocco - Mobile World Live

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has announced that the F680 V6, a dual-band gigabit Optical Network Unit (ONU) jointly launched by ZTE and Orange Maroc, has been selected as the only communications product winning the Product of the Year 2021 award in Morocco.

Orange Maroc, with millions of users, is the second largest telecommunications operator in Morocco. As a long-term strategic partner of Orange Maroc, ZTE has customized the F680 V6 ONU to assist Orange Maroc with its service rollout.

The product F680 V6, featuring six external antennas and ZTE’s in-house dual-core CPU, is capable of supporting the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands while delivering wireless rates of up to 2,100 Mbps. With faster transmission speed and more stable coverage, the product fully satisfies the requirements of home users in Morocco for high-bandwidth and multi-scenario services including High Definition (HD) video, remote working, online education, and online gaming.

In the Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) sector, ZTE is committed to bolstering foundational capabilities, strengthening technological innovation, and providing superior products and services for global customers. According to the latest report from the research firm Dell’Oro Group, ZTE ranked first in terms of PON ONT shipments in Q4 2020.

Moving forward, ZTE and Orange Maroc will continue working together to promote the innovative development of home networks and services, expecting to bring users a faster, more efficient, and smarter home networking experience.

The annual Product of the Year award in Morocco is administered by the Moroccan publication Consonews to help consumers choose the most attractive and innovative products. Since its inception, the awards program has served as a useful guide for numerous consumers.