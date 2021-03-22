ZTE 5G Common Core Validated for Red Hat OpenShift - Mobile World Live

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has announced that its 5G Common Core product has been validated on Red Hat OpenShift as a fully-converged core network product for 2G/3G/4G/5G/Fixed. It opens a new chapter for the global cooperation between ZTE 5GC and Red Hat.

As an innovation center, ZTE’s Joint Openlab provides global resources for customers and partners who want to build 5G applications and solutions. Red Hat has embedded a variety of environments in the Openlab for certification tests. The control plane NFs and forwarding plane NFs of ZTE 5G Common Core have passed the verification of above environments. Both the function test and performance test have met the expected objectives, and have been recognized by Red Hat. ZTE 5G Common Core joins ZTE’s general server products and network management products as being validated for the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform in Red Hat OpenShift. This further deepens the cooperation between ZTE and Red Hat, and demonstrates the advantages of ZTE’s 5G products.

Based on the cloud native design concept, ZTE 5G Common Core employs SBA (service-based architecture), microservice components, lightweight containers, stateless design and other new 5G technologies to build a converged core network, thus achieving flexible and agile service innovation, deployment and O&M. The integration with Red Hat OpenShift validates the advancement and universality of ZTE 5G Common Core architecture, helping global telcos realize rapid deployment and commercialization of 5G networks.

“Next-generation mobile networks begin with cloud-native 5G services running on innovative open source technologies and hardware, and we are excited to be working with ZTE to help bring these solutions to service providers as fuel for network transformation,” said Joe Fernandes, Vice President of Products, Cloud Platforms, Red Hat. “By deploying CNFs on top of Red Hat OpenShift, ZTE is able to drive a more agile, easier-to-use environment for operations teams, accelerating the delivery of future mobile services. We look forward to continuing our work with ZTE in assisting service providers as they migrate to the open hybrid cloud.”

Wang Quan, Vice President of ZTE, said, “Upholding the concept of openness, ZTE has cooperated extensively with mainstream vendors such as Red Hat in various fields including hardware, NFVI, VNF, CNF and virtualized E2E system integration, to provide operators with flexible network construction options. We will continue to work with Red Hat to help global operators build more secure, open and cost-effective cloud core networks.”

Red Hat, the Red Hat logo and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

To view the details, please visit: https://catalog.redhat.com/software/cnf/detail/zte_5g_common_core