 ZTE 5G Common Core Validated for Red Hat OpenShift - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeZTE UpdatesFeatured Story

ZTE 5G Common Core Validated for Red Hat OpenShift

22 MAR 2021

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has announced that its 5G Common Core product has been validated on Red Hat OpenShift as a fully-converged core network product for 2G/3G/4G/5G/Fixed. It opens a new chapter for the global cooperation between ZTE 5GC and Red Hat.

As an innovation center, ZTE’s Joint Openlab provides global resources for customers and partners who want to build 5G applications and solutions. Red Hat has embedded a variety of environments in the Openlab for certification tests. The control plane NFs and forwarding plane NFs of ZTE 5G Common Core have passed the verification of above environments. Both the function test and performance test have met the expected objectives, and have been recognized by Red Hat. ZTE 5G Common Core joins ZTE’s general server products and network management products as being validated for the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform in Red Hat OpenShift. This further deepens the cooperation between ZTE and Red Hat, and demonstrates the advantages of ZTE’s 5G products.

Based on the cloud native design concept, ZTE 5G Common Core employs SBA (service-based architecture), microservice components, lightweight containers, stateless design and other new 5G technologies to build a converged core network, thus achieving flexible and agile service innovation, deployment and O&M. The integration with Red Hat OpenShift validates the advancement and universality of ZTE 5G Common Core architecture, helping global telcos realize rapid deployment and commercialization of 5G networks.

“Next-generation mobile networks begin with cloud-native 5G services running on innovative open source technologies and hardware, and we are excited to be working with ZTE to help bring these solutions to service providers as fuel for network transformation,” said Joe Fernandes, Vice President of Products, Cloud Platforms, Red Hat. “By deploying CNFs on top of Red Hat OpenShift, ZTE is able to drive a more agile, easier-to-use environment for operations teams, accelerating the delivery of future mobile services. We look forward to continuing our work with ZTE in assisting service providers as they migrate to the open hybrid cloud.”

Wang Quan, Vice President of ZTE, said, “Upholding the concept of openness, ZTE has cooperated extensively with mainstream vendors such as Red Hat in various fields including hardware, NFVI, VNF, CNF and virtualized E2E system integration, to provide operators with flexible network construction options. We will continue to work with Red Hat to help global operators build more secure, open and cost-effective cloud core networks.”

Red Hat, the Red Hat logo and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

To view the details, please visit: https://catalog.redhat.com/software/cnf/detail/zte_5g_common_core

Back

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association