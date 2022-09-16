Turk Telekom, ZTE jointly roll out IPTV/OTT Platform in Turkey

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation together with Turk Telekom, one of the largest fixed-line operators in Turkey, has commercially deployed the largest IPTV/OTT platform in Turkey.

To replace the legacy platform on the existing network, ZTE has successfully completed the cutover of nearly one million set-top boxes (STBs), the integration with over ten third-party vendors, and the delivery of more than ten types of terminals and over a thousand customized functions. The new platform adopts an integrated video platform architecture and supports smooth evolution, providing brand-new viewing experiences for users.

In recent years, Turk Telekom has been aimed to provide its over 10 million subscribers with more functions and more diverse video content. To achieve this goal, it has partnered with ZTE to build a new video platform integrating both IPTV and OTT. This platform, featuring great UI design, rich functions, stable system, and many TV service scenarios, can provide users with superior viewing experiences. Moreover, it allows access to more than ten types of terminals, including Android TV STB, Smart TV, IOS/Android mobile devices, and PC. This can greatly satisfy the needs of users in different scenarios.

As for maintenance, ZTE offers the customized cutover tools and non-stop upgrade system, as well as various visual maintenance tools, which greatly simplifies the maintenance work. In addition, ZTE provides many great services like big data analysis and processing, sales promotion strategies, intelligent advertising management, smart search, and smart recommendation while introducing Google ecosystem. All these are expected to bring the customers more value-added service scenarios and more flexible operation approaches.

Currently, all the subscribers of Turk Telekom have been migrated to ZTE’s new platform. As an industry-leading provider of multimedia video products, ZTE serves over 200 million users from its more than 120 commercial cases in over 40 countries around the world.

Moving forward, ZTE will stay committed to the technology evolution and service innovation of big video products, providing users with superior viewing experiences, and exploring new applications in the industry.