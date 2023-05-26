Telin Timor-Leste and ZTE collaborate to enhance network quality and modernize MNO Virtual Core, BSS, and VAS solutions

PRESS RELEASE: Telin Timor-Leste, also known as Telkomcel, and ZTE Corporation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the modernization of Telin Timor-Leste’s MNO Virtual Core, BSS, and VAS Solutions.

The MoU was signed by Benedictus Ardiyanto Priyo, CEO of Telin Timor-Leste, Dedy Edward Ambarita, VP Finance Business Partner of Telin Timor-Leste, Wu Wei, Commercial Director of ZTE Corporation, and Richard Liang, President Director of ZTE Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia. The signing was witnessed and attended by Widjajanto Budi S., Chairman BoD of Telin Timor-Leste, and Mr. Hernani Teotonio Barros Magno, the Second Secretary of the Timor-Leste Embassy.

The main goal of the agreement is to modernize MNO Virtual Core, BSS, VAS Solutions, with an estimated completion date by Q4-2023. This agreement establishes the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) development price and unit price that will be applicable for the next 5 years.

The modernization of the MNO Virtual Core, BSS, and VAS Solutions will bring forth new technology, including advancements up to 5G, providing significant benefits to the people of Timor-Leste. This modernization will result in improved network performance and enhanced customer experiences in both retail enterprise segments, such as government, NGOs, private companies, and more.

The upgraded network infrastructure will effectively address the growing demand for high-quality voice and data services, enabling Telin Timor-Leste to enhance its customer service capabilities.

The signed Memorandum of Understanding between Telin Timor-Leste and ZTE Corporation emphasizes the strong partnership between the two companies, including the transfer of knowledge to local employees. The local workforce comprises 90% of the employees, with over 70% holding managerial positions.

Through this partnership, Telin Timor-Leste aims to leverage ZTE’s expertise and advanced technology to drive innovation and digital transformation within Timor-Leste.