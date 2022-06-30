Pakistan’s Zong and ZTE launch dual-band FDD Massive MIMO

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation together with Zong, Pakistan’s digital services front-runner, has commercially launched the dual-band FDD Massive MIMO in Zong’s existing 4G network, well satisfying the expansion requirement on increasing 4G users and traffic.

With ZTE’s FDD Massive MIMO solution, the deployment area’s 4G data traffic capacity has jumped by 21% while the average user throughput has increased by 40%, resulting in a 60% reduction in high-loaded cell counts.

Zong has been leading the data market in Pakistan with its rapidly increasing 4G users and data traffic. Total 4G data traffic in the year 2021 increased nine times over the year 2018, while the proportion of high-load cells increased from 3% to 17%. Therefore, Zong’s network is in dire need of effective solutions to meet its network requirements.

Zong is also a pioneer of exploring new technological solutions. It is known that FDD Massive MIMO is one of the key 5G technologies, now it has been successfully applied in the 4G network and brought great advantage. Since September 2021, Zong together with ZTE successfully commercialized first FDD Massive MIMO site in Peshawar. The FDD Massive MIMO has been operating well on 4G for both 1.8GHz and 2.1GHz dual bands, with the highest output power of 320W in the industry. Besides, it enabled the industry unique SSCG (Smart Spatial Cell Groups) technology, which realizes intelligent cell coverage adjustment based on user distribution, and improves cell capacity and spectrum efficiency.

“Digital Everything ” is becoming new agenda of telecommunications industry. FDD Massive MIMO is much-needed technology to support global telecommunications operators in highly-competitive market.

By the end of May 2022, 170+ sites were on air, large-scale commercialization of FDD Massive MIMO is becoming a new way of improving capacity and spectrum efficiency in 4G network. Moving forward, Zong and ZTE will be committed to expanding the large-scale commercialization of the FDD Massive MIMO to further improve the 4G network capacity and spectrum efficiency.