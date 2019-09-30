Facilitating Network Virtualization Transformation with Increased Efficiency and Decreased Cost

PARTNER FEATURE: As the core technology and the architecture of carrier-class services cloudification, Network Function Virtualization (hereinafter referred to as NFV) is the inexorable trend of future network evolution. By virtue of the NFV technology, the underlying hardware resources pool is decoupled from the upper level applications, the underlying hardware resources can be shared, saving hardware OPEX/CAPEX; while on the upper layer, services extensibility and fast responsiveness can be strengthened. However, the introduction of NFV network also brings more vendors and the decoupling of hardware and software. Under such circumstances, how to implement fast and efficient integration delivery of multiple vendors has become a problem for the operators’ network transformation.
ZTE is a leading NFV convergence product solution provider, we fully understand the industrial customers’ needs in NFV construction. By refining the experiences in NFV integration projects, ZTE has developed an end-to-end and one-stop NFV integration service solution that covers five integration scenarios, including design, deployment, test, acceptance and management of integration. This solution subdivides the integration work in those scenarios, and provides workflow and supporting tools. With the automated tool running throughout the integration design to the integration acceptance, it provides all-round end-to-end service process, and supports realtime customized integration design and feasibility verification. Upon completion of the design verification, the configuration files and specific design documents required by the network integration are output. With the configuration files imported to the integration deployment tool for end-to-end and fully silent integration deployment, and customized automation acceptance, it achieves “zero-intervention” in integration deployment and test, greatly shortening the time in integration deployment/verification. The NFV integration service solution is made up of Five Capabilities, One Integration Ecosystem and Four Centers. Among them, the Five Capabilities are connected, implemented and accumulated by the automated tools of the Four Centers, achieving an end-to-end implementation from integration planning, network deployment to integration test throughout the integration process lifecycle, closing the gap between integration design and customer’s needs, and relieving the paint point of operators in NFV network integration effectively.
Five Capabilities
One Integrated Ecosystem
Thanks to the development and popularization of NFV network, the boundary between CT and IT is becoming more and more obscure, and the dependence between enterprises and partners is becoming more and more high, interweaving and convergent development are now the prevailing trend. ZTE establishes NFV commercial ecosystem jointly with industry mainstream technical partners on each layer domain based on NFV layered architecture, and carries out technical cooperation and innovation as well as joint planning and compatibility verification of product integration solution based on the principles of openness and open source. So far, ZTE supports hardware and software compatibility with more than 300 mainstream vendors around the world, aiming to build the industry ecosystem together.
Four Centers
The Four Centers refer to the core components of ZTE AIC.
Up to now, ZTE one-stop NFV integration service solution has been applied in more than 400 NFV commercial sites/PoC projects around the world, facilitating fast vCN integration of operators. By simplifying integration while saving integration cost, enhancing integration quality while speeding up integration, ZTE one-stop NFV integration service solution provides a strong support for the operators’ network transformation.
To sum up, ZTE one-stop NFV integration service solution speeds up the launch of new services by integrating the integration workflow and employing the automated integration tool. In addition, ZTE has accumulated rich integration experiences in projects and established an open integration ecosystem, it supports flexible and various virtualized network integration for operators, accelerating NFV network construction and service launching, and efficiently facilitating the network transformation of operators in a simpler, faster and more reliable way.Subscribe to our daily newsletter Back