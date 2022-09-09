 China Mobile and ZTE complete industry's first commercial verification of intent-driven hierarchical service assurance based on radio composer - Mobile World Live
HomePartner Announcements

China Mobile and ZTE complete industry’s first commercial verification of intent-driven hierarchical service assurance based on radio composer

09 SEP 2022

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation together with China Mobile, has successfully completed the commercial verification of intent-driven hierarchical service assurance solution based on radio composer in Quanzhou city, Fujian province, realizing “1-minute intent issuance, millisecond-level user experience guarantee, and 3-minute result feedback” as an end-to-end process.

The verification marks a milestone breakthrough as it has turned the intent-driven network concept into commercial deployment for the first time in the industry.

This solution innovatively introduces the industry’s most concerned intent network into telecommunications industry, by adopting service assurance entry point, and deeply integrates intent-related technologies into the most common service guarantee scenarios, including Tiktok live streaming, online video, online conference, and code scanning. By entering natural languages, end-to-end specific service guarantee is easily achieved under various complicated scenarios, realizing extreme ease of use, rapid response, and excellent performance and ultimate guarantee.

In 2022, China Mobile and ZTE fully entered into strategic cooperation in the field of autonomous intelligent network in Fujian province, providing new networks and ICT services with “zero waiting, zero failure, and zero touch” in order to build digital and intelligent O&M capability of “autonomous-configuration, autonomous-healing, and autonomous-optimization”. This successful  commercial verification of intent-driven hierarchical service assurance is an important attempt and breakthrough of China Mobile Fujian and ZTE regarding intelligent wireless network. Intent-driven network will further improve the level of network intelligence, achieve contactless service experience assurance, realize “what you get is what you want”.

The intent-driven network for service assurance provides a solid foundation for applications in other scenarios. In the future, the Fujian branch of China Mobile will further cooperate with industrial partners to expand the application scenarios to 7000+ mainstream daily service application, build an intent-driven ecosystem to support full-scenario integrated intent-driven network operation and maintenance.

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

