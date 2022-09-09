China Mobile and ZTE complete industry’s first commercial verification of intent-driven hierarchical service assurance based on radio composer

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation together with China Mobile, has successfully completed the commercial verification of intent-driven hierarchical service assurance solution based on radio composer in Quanzhou city, Fujian province, realizing “1-minute intent issuance, millisecond-level user experience guarantee, and 3-minute result feedback” as an end-to-end process.

The verification marks a milestone breakthrough as it has turned the intent-driven network concept into commercial deployment for the first time in the industry.