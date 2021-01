Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

15 JAN 2021

Despite his best efforts, Justin is not in Las Vegas. And he didn’t even get to watch this year’s CES from home. Diana took the reins, bringing us the action from a very different consumer electronics extravaganza. Samsung decided to host its own party, holding a separate virtual unveiling for its latest Galaxy S range, which Kavit attended. Michael rounds up the rest of the news.