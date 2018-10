Mobile Mix: The Italian Job

12 OCT 2018

In this week’s episode Justin is in Turin, Italy, to learn how the country’s largest operator TIM is gearing up for its big 5G launch after spending €2.4 billion on spectrum. Sal reports from Honor’s latest glitzy smartphone launch (the Honor 8X) in London and Joseph is in Shanghai for the huge Huawei Connect event. Steve rounds things up with the week’s news headlines.