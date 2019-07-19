 Mobile Mix: Kickin’ it in Kigali - Mobile World Live
HomeFeatured Content

Mobile Mix: Kickin’ it in Kigali

19 JUL 2019

This week Chris is in Rwanda for the latest Mobile 360 Africa, as major hitters focused on how mobile is changing lives across the continent (plus there’s a belief from at least one big company that 5G can be rolled out in the region soon). We have the action from the event and a special focus on the region’s biggest success story; mobile money. In London, Justin has the headlines, as a major European operator tie-up was all but sealed and two big US companies faced fines.

