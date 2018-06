Mobile Mix: Episode 1

08 JUN 2018

Mobile World Live is excited to launch its weekly feature video show – shot entirely on mobile devices. To kick things off, the team is at the French Open in Paris to find out what tech Orange is bringing to one of the world’s biggest tennis tournaments. Meanwhile US editor Diana Goovaerts is in New York to see if one-time smartphone icon BlackBerry can return to past glories with its new Key2 device. And Chris Donkin reports from London as Three UK unveils a surprising 5G strategy.