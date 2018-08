Mobile Mix: 5G and customer service shake up the US

17 AUG 2018

It’s all about the news in this edition of Mobile Mix as Justin, Kavit and Saleha round-up the headlines, including Sprint and LG’s aim for a US 5G smartphone first and the latest twist in BT’s hunt for a new CEO. Over in the US, Diana has exclusive comment from T-Mobile’s COO Mike Sievert as the operator attempts to shake up the industry’s customer service image.