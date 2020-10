Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

23 OCT 2020

We’ve barely unwrapped 5G, and yet, Diana has all the action from the first ever 6G Symposium, with T-Mobile US, Ericsson, Samsung and US regulator FCC all offering insights into what the future technology might look like. Elsewhere, Chris has the highlights from Huawei’s Mate 40 launch and Yanitsa has the rest of the week’s headlines.