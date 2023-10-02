 Huawei AUTIN solutions successfully passed TM Forum “Ready for ODA” certification at its first batch, continuously leading digital operation transformation - Mobile World Live
HomePartner Announcements

Huawei AUTIN solutions successfully passed TM Forum “Ready for ODA” certification at its first batch, continuously leading digital operation transformation

02 OCT 2023

PRESS RELEASE: Huawei AUTIN solutions have successfully passed TM Forum “Ready for ODA” certification at its first batch, which fully demonstrates AUTIN’s industry standard compliance and product leadership throughout solution design, development and implementation.

In 2017, TM Forum officially launched Open Digital Architecture (ODA) program, and in 2023 started “Ready for ODA” assessment for telecom vendors. Huawei has collaborated with CSPs to build data models and API interfaces based on platform capabilities such as iEM (intelligent Event Management). In early September 2023, AUTIN completed seven open API certifications, including recently completed “Real World Open API” joint certification. After two rounds of in-depth clarification on August 30th and September 8th, TM Forum has awarded “Ready for ODA” certification at its first batch to Huawei AUTIN solutions on September 19th.

The ODA program is designed to enable CSPs to innovate rapidly, launch new digital services, and create more agile and intelligent system architecture. It not only serves as a guidance but also a reference architecture for service design, API management, and data management. TM Forum has actively worked with its members to develop and perfect the ODA framework, and continuously adopted new technology innovations and industry trends.

Lucas Lu, President of Huawei ICT Assurance and Operation Services Domain, stated in the certification ceremony, “Huawei is committed to provide better openness and integrability to global CPSs, and help CSPs to accelerate digital operation transformation to enhance their business agility and innovation capability. “Ready for ODA” and “Open API” certifications are proven effective interconnections between Huawei AUTIN and CSPs. In the future, we believe ODA will deliver more values and opportunities to the whole industry as a reference architecture for digital operation transformation. TM Forum as the leading industry organization has provided a superb communication and collaboration platform for global CSPs and vendors. Huawei is willing to continuously participate in and invest to industry standard development.”

Next, Huawei will strengthen its collaborations with TM Forum to continuously lead breakthroughs and innovations in digital operation industry.

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

