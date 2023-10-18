One New Zealand brought in Nick Judd to fill the vacant CFO role and promoted Mike Purchase to enterprise director effectively immediately.

Judd replaces John Boniciolli who moved to TPG Telecom in August, while Purchase served in an interim role for several months after Lindsay Zwart resigned as chief enterprise officer.

In a statement, the operator noted Judd joins after spending three years as CFO at Tourism Holdings. Before that, he spent more than 15 years at Air New Zealand in various roles, including chief strategy, networks and alliances officer.

Purchase’s experience in the enterprise division includes managing key large business and government customer accounts over the past seven years.

The operator is the second-largest in New Zealand with 2.6 million mobile connections at end-September, behind market leader Spark with 2.7 million, data from GSMA Intelligence showed.