South Korean operator LG Uplus unveiled a range of 5G data packages targeting low-usage customers signing up online, with the new plans starting at 1GB a month.

In a statement, the operator noted 16 data plans offer between 1GB for KRW30,000 ($22.63) a month and 24GB for KRW40,000.

Its smallest existing online data plan is 8GB.

The operator stated users will be notified when they hit various percentages of their monthly allotment, along with updates on set days of 30-day plans.

Other new no-contract options include data top-ups without changing plans and discounts for groups of four signing up together.

Customers need to download an app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store to sign up to the new plans.

The move comes six months after rival SK Telecom (SKT) introduced 5G plans tailored for subscribers using less than 10GB a month.

LG Uplus launched 5G service in April 2019 and ended September with 7.4 million compatible connections, 43.5 per cent of its total user base, data from GSMA Intelligence showed.