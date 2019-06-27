 ZTE chief sees 5G driving network simplification – Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMWCS19 - News

ZTE chief sees 5G driving network simplification

27 JUN 2019

LIVE FROM MWC19 SHANGHAI: ZTE president Xu Ziyang is confident 5G has the potential to simplify network operations and make it easier for operators to respond to customer demands.

As network architecture has become increasingly complicated, there has been a strong push to make operations more efficient, he said.

“Labour costs have gone up, and operators are now more sensitive to opex rather than capex.”

Xu insisted that by simplifying networks and making them more open, operators will be able to lower costs, which will put them in a better position to adopt to new business models.

“We dream one day networks can run automatically without human intervention. The most important thing is to make the network easier to use.”

He said that over the last decade, operators’ bottom-line has been squeezed, with network investment rising three- to four-times.

He hailed the global cooperation among the many partners which has created a mature 5G ecosystem.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Qualcomm sees China at head of next-gen charge

Government policy key to China tech boom

Huawei flexes 5G muscle
MWCS19 - News

Tags

Featured Content

MWC19 Shanghai: Day 1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Valencia, Vodafone and visuals

Mobile Mix: Living in a 5G World

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association