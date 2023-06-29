Meizu targets auto sector with latest handset tech

LIVE FROM MWC23 SHANGHAI: Chinese smartphone brand Meizu provided more detail of an ambition to integrate consumer electronics technologies into the automotive sector, a drive initially revealed in mid-2022.

During a keynote, Meizu chairman and CEO Shen Ziyu (pictured) explained the vendor plans to offer drivers the same experience they have on their smartphones by integrating its consumer electronics technologies into the automotive sector.

The executive explained Meizu is looking at how to bring convenience to drivers using its smartphone tech.

“The smartphone platform we launch can be applied to electric vehicles.”

Meizu introduced its Flyme system earlier this year, which connects in-car apps with smartphones.

Shen said it spent ten years developing the platform and is “committed to creating” multi-modal business models through the integration.

He noted challenges facing the Chinese smartphone sector over the past two years, stating there “is a rat race and not much innovation” in devices.

Meizu is owned by local automaker Geely Group and last week formed a JV with Swedish electric vehicle manufacturer Polestar covering development of an OS for the Chinese market.