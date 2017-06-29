English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeMWC Shanghai 2017

Operators must not be deterred by digital challenges

29 JUN 2017

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS SHANGHAI 2017: China Mobile EVP Li Huidi (pictured) quoted Charles Dickens’ A Tale of Two Cities to sum up the opportunities and challenges of rapid acceleration in the pace of technological innovation.

In a keynote presentation at the Global Devices Summit on day two of Mobile World Congress Shanghai, Li said society faces the best of times and the worst of times in terms of digitisation. On the one hand – the best – we live in an era of innovation and transformation; on the other – the worst – we face security, privacy and ethical challenges.

Li said the two sides of technology evolution mean breakthroughs including unified standards and tight controls are required “if we want to succeed in the digital era”.

“We are in an era when everything is connected,” Li noted, citing the connection of things (IoT), and people. This era, he added, “is defined by software.”

Overcoming security and privacy challenges will enable valuable new services for industry and society. Li said areas such as massive data and personalised services hold great promise, while noting people are only beginning to scratch the surface of the potential of emerging technologies including artificial intelligence (AI).

“In the near future, production lines may no longer need any [human] operators,” he said, explaining AI could enable “highly efficient”, and even personalised manufacturing.

Li predicted the number of connections will grow to more than 50 billion in 2020 compared with 7.3 billion in 2016. Such exponential growth will be fuelled by the “development of AR, VR and other smart devices”.

IoT will connect our “families, homes, offices, and automobiles”, Li said. China Mobile is already contributing, for example by committing thousands of developers to create applications designed to deliver core capabilities to societies.

“The new era has come. We need to be inline with the trend and seize the opportunity,” Li concluded.

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association