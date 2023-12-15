MTN Group CTIO Mazen Mroue highlighted the potential of LEO satellite connectivity to improve network resilience and connect remote areas, as the group prepares for fresh trials across its African footprint with a range of providers.

In a blog, Mroue cited upcoming pilots with Lynk Global in Ghana and MTN’s home market of South Africa.

It is also in discussions with AST SpaceMobile for tests in Nigeria and South Sudan, and is engaging with Starlink on “enterprise-grade” trials in Rwanda and Nigeria.

Along with these players, it is in talks with Eutelsat OneWeb on another planned pilot in South Africa.

MTN is assessing direct-to-device connectivity and standard satellite services, with the latter expected to deliver backhaul and support fixed enterprise deployments.

“Each collaboration, each pilot, and each successful trial and commercial deployment represents a deliberate step toward narrowing the digital divide, enriching lives and empowering the communities we serve,” he added.

The company has already completed a proof-of-concept with Lynk Global in a remote village in Liberia, which showed a standard device could receive an SMS message 25km from the nearest standard coverage.

It also has a partnership in place with Omnispace to explore use of its non-terrestrial network.