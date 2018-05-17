Wirecard strikes Garmin Pay deal

Germany-based mobile payments company Wirecard inked a deal to have its contactless payment solution included within fitness tracker manufacturer Garmin’s smartwatch wallet app.

The deal is the latest expansion of Wirecard’s Boon platform and comes a month after it signed a similar deal for wearable payments with Garmin rival Fitbit.

Its latest agreement will mean its prepay Boon app will be included as a payment option in Garmin Pay alongside a number of other banks and credit card providers.

The service will be available to users of Garmin Vivoactive 3 or Garmin Forerunner 645 watches in France, Italy, Republic of Ireland, Spain, Switzerland and the UK. Boon will be accepted at any payment terminal offering Mastercard contactless.

In addition to wearable payments, Wirecard has deals in place with a number of operators and vendors around the world to enable contactless payments across Europe. In 2017 the company penned a deal with Orange to power the operator’s app aimed at Spanish teens and announced a Europe-wide tie-up with China payments giant Tencent for WeChat acceptance on the continent.