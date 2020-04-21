 Uganda warns of increase in mobile money fraud - Mobile World Live
HomeMoneyNews

Uganda warns of increase in mobile money fraud

21 APR 2020

The Uganda Communication Commission urged consumers to be wary of criminals attempting to scam people out of funds using mobile money platforms, having recorded an increase in cases during the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

In a blog the regulator outlined security advice for subscribers after noting there were a number of fake promotions being circulated, alongside cases of fraudsters masquerading as operator employees to gain access to account details.

Among the rackets in circulation are attempts to persuade users to handover or enter PIN numbers, which are then used to enable fraudulent transactions.

“Such scams have resulted in a loss of considerable sums of money by unsuspecting subscribers, and more so during this COVID-19 lockdown, with subscribers increasingly using digital financial platforms due to limited mobility, and therefore desperate not to lose connectivity,” it added.

The regulator noted it was collaborating with mobile operators and anti-fraud companies in an attempt to tackle the issue.

Uganda is one of a number of countries to back operator fee cuts to encourage the use of mobile money services during the ongoing global public health crisis, reducing the need for in-person transactions and exchange of physical cash.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

