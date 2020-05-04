 Tencent invests in consumer lending specialist - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Tencent invests in consumer lending specialist

04 MAY 2020

WeChat Pay parent Tencent bought a 5 per cent stake in Australian credit-focused fintech company Afterpay, with both parties talking up future collaborations between the businesses.

In a statement to the Australian stock exchange, Afterpay confirmed Tencent had built the stake in stages since late March, reaching 5 per cent by the start of May.

Its total spend on the shares was just more than AUD300 million ($192.4 million). The holding is split between Tencent’s holding company and its Tencent Mobility subsidiary.

Afterpay’s app and online offer allows users to divide the cost of purchases made on websites and partner retailers into four instalments. It currently operates in the US, UK and New Zealand in addition to its home market.

A statement attributed to Afterpay co-founders Anthony Eisen and Nick Molnar noted: “To be able to tap into Tencent’s vast experience and network is valuable, as is the potential to collaborate in areas such as technology, geographic expansion and future payment options on the Afterpay platform.”

Tencent CSO James Mitchell added the intent was for a “deep and long-term business partnership”.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

WeChat Pay gains additional traction in China

Tencent eyes WeChat Pay credit move

Tencent nearly doubles fintech business revenue
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Coping with Covid-19 congestion

Mobile Mix: Jumping on the eSIM juggernaut

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association