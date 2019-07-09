 Stripe sees perfect storm for Asia m-commerce growth - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Stripe sees perfect storm for Asia m-commerce growth

09 JUL 2019

LIVE FROM RISE, HONG KONG: Will Gaybrick, CFO and chief product officer at Stripe (pictured, left), highlighted huge potential for m-commerce in Asia, fuelled by a new wave of people coming online and a lack of legacy payment infrastructure.

He said Stripe, a US-headquartered online payment company, is “incredibly optimistic” about the opportunities in Asia, as there is a perfect storm of countries with large populations and relatively developed economies.

“Only about half the population of APAC is online today, and you have about half a billion people across India and Southeast Asia coming online over the next couple of years,” he said.

He noted the region is free of many of the old payment methods and systems which are holding back some of the online economies in the west, “so you get to innovate from the ground up here”.

The size of Asia also creates a lot of challenges, he said. “One of the biggest challenges for us is being both global and hyperlocal at the same time. You have different regulations and need to understand local cultures. And you have new payment methods cropping up all over the region.”

Gaybrick noted that while it’s easier now to build a business than it’s ever been in history, regulations have increased and it’s harder to deal with regulators, especially in Hong Kong.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Braintree expands access to contextual payments tools

India telcos keen on digital payments despite slow ROI

Stripe is coy on Asian growth plans
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: London calling for 5G

Mobile Mix: Shanghai sings a song of 5G

MWC19 Shanghai: Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association