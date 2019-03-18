 Singtel expands cross-border payments to Japan - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Singtel expands cross-border payments to Japan

18 MAR 2019

Via alliance, a cross-border mobile payment initiative formed by Singtel and AIS, expanded into Japan through a partnership with Tokyo-based technology company Netstars, which brings 100,000 new stores to the growing regional footprint.

Visitors from Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia will be able to use their mobile wallets to make payments in their local currencies at Netstars merchants across Japan, Singtel said in a statement.

Singtel, Thai mobile operator AIS and banking group Kasikornbank launched Via in October 2018. At the time, the companies said it was the first initiative of its kind to connect operator and non-operator mobile wallets across borders to create a region-wide payment network.

The operators offer QR code-based payments in Singapore and Thailand through mobile wallets.

Netstars CEO Tsuyoshi Ri said: “We are delighted to join the Via alliance and collaborate with Singtel to welcome more mobile payment users from Southeast Asia. Together we will bring convenience to both customers and stores as Netstars expands its store network from thousands to millions, moving towards a cashless society in Japan.”

Arthur Lang, CEO of Singtel’s International Group, said the move to Japan comes shortly after Axiata’s Boost Malaysia mobile wallet joined the alliance, taking its footprint beyond the group’s associate markets.

Singtel said it plans work with regulators and non-telecoms companies to expand the alliance to other regional associates, including Bharti Airtel in India, Globe Telecom in the Philippines and Telkomsel in Indonesia.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Visa, Apple add Dash of global flavour to Singtel app

Singtel, AIS team on cross-border payments

AIS eye cashless Thailand
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Back of the net

Mobile Mix: Huawei hits back and tech on the track

MWC19 Barcelona – Event highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association