 Paytm sets aside $36M for expansion drive - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MOBILE 360 – INTELLIGENT CONNECTIVITY IN LATIN AMERICA
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Paytm sets aside $36M for expansion drive

12 JUN 2019

Mobile wallet provider Paytm announced it would invest INR2.5 billion ($36 million) by the end of 2019 to extend its QR code-based payment system into merchants across smaller towns in India, The Economic Times reported.

By the end of December, the company aims to have extended availability to retailers in towns defined as “tier-four and tier-five” in terms of size. Following the expansion drive, it plans to have the service available in 20 million merchants compared to an estimated 12 million currently using the system.

The company said on-boarding merchants in smaller towns is three-to-four times more costly than in large urban centres.

It plans to eventually sign-up every merchant in India to the Paytm QR Code system, a move it said would help boost financial inclusion in the most remote areas of the country.

In the hugely competitive Indian mobile payments market, Paytm has previously actively targeted expansion into parts of the country underserved by financial technology. In 2018, the company revealed it had made significant inroads into rural areas with users spread across 300,000 villages.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Paytm boosts product base with Citigroup partnership

Paytm parent poised for huge cash injection

US politicians wade into India data row
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile 360 Latin America: Event highlights

Mobile Mix: Trade, Tennis and Tequila

Mobile Mix: We’ve got Seoul (and security)

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association