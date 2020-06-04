 NTT Group, KDDI join digital payment research group - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

NTT Group, KDDI join digital payment research group

04 JUN 2020

NTT Docomo parent NTT Group and KDDI joined a study to assess development of an interoperable framework for digital payments intended to increase uptake of the services in Japan.

In a statement, digital currency trader and organiser of the research DeCurret said expectations on cashless transactions have been “growing” and require “direction”.

KDDI and NTT Group join Mizuho Bank; MUFG Bank; and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation on the research group, which DeCurret explained would seek to form a consensus on how to deliver digital payments “and to present a direction for standardising services and infrastructure”.

DeCurret said research was necessary as growing expectations regarding the efficiency and convenience of digital currencies were offset by concerns over privacy, crime and “technology risks”.

The group will be bolstered by observers from various Japanese government ministries, along with the East Japan Railway Company and the Bank of Japan, among others.

It is scheduled to meet up to twice a month from now until September to discuss case studies, assess the viability of emerging technology such as blockchain, and examine challenges in digital payments.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

KDDI invests in loyalty company, makes retail deal

KDDI backs project to promote payments in Japan

KDDI expands fintech focus
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Telehealth market is fighting fit

Mobile Mix: Huawei HAS to steady ship

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association