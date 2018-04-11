English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

MTN ups financial service drive with Ecobank deal

11 APR 2018

MTN expanded its partnership with Ecobank, one of Africa’s largest banks, a move the companies said would drive financial inclusion and increase the scope of their consumer services.

In a statement, the partners said the combination of assets would allow digitisation of international remittance, enable innovation in mobile-based savings and loan services, and offer digital payments to businesses.

Customers will also be able to transfer cash from Ecobank accounts directly into MTN mobile wallets.

The announcement follows a number of MTN initiatives to boost its mobile money services already this year, including plans to grow its merchant network in Zambia and expand the scope of its service in Ghana to include purchases on the Google Play store.

“Partnerships between banks and mobile money operators are fundamental in the mobile money ecosystem,” MTN CEO Rob Shuter (pictured, right) said. “We are excited to be taking this partnership to the next level as this latest development will spearhead innovative initiatives which will deepen financial access on the continent.”

Ecobank group CEO Ade Ayeyemi (pictured, left) added: “Ecobank’s digital strategy has long been committed to ensuring transaction convenience for the market. We have made giant strides in our mission to ensure financial inclusion and today’s agreement with MTN will greatly accelerate the easy availability of banking services to the previously unbanked.”

In January, Shuter outlined ambitious plans for his company to become the largest bank on the continent.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

MTN to expand Zambia money merchant network

MTN targets mobile money comeback in SA

Ecobank inks Visa deal for mobile payment expansion
Money

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association