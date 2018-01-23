English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

MTN sets sights on Africa banking lead

23 JAN 2018

MTN CEO Rob Shuter (pictured) targeted a trebling of its mobile money subscribers across Africa within the next four years, with the eventual aim of being the largest bank on the continent.

The ambitious plan to grow user numbers to 60 million was revealed in Nigerian national newspaper Leadership following comments made by Shuter at a Deloitte event in South Africa.

He added the operator would use its brand strength to continue to push mobile money services across the markets it already operates in. Finance is the digital service the company would “put its money on” for the future.

Around 21 million customers today use MTN’s mobile money services, Shuter said adding the number is growing at a rate of half a million active users per month.

MTN operates mobile money services across 14 markets in Africa including Ghana, Ivory Coast, Rwanda, Cameroon and Zambia.

Last week the company announced it would increase the scope of its Ghana service to include purchases from the Google Play app store – part of a bid to increase the number of transactions its customers make using the service.

Its goal of becoming the number one provider of banking services on the continent will see it compete with ambitious plans from Vodacom, which is preparing to export m-Pesa to new markets in a bid to be “formidable” in the sector.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

MTN questions $200M frequency fees in Benin

MTN Nigeria IPO picks up pace

MTN seeks dismissal of $4.2B Turkcell court case

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association