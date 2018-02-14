English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Mobile payments tipped for swift growth to 2020

14 FEB 2018

A third of the world’s smartphone will use mobile point of sale (PoS) payments during 2018, research company eMarketer forecast.

In a report on mobile PoS payment trends, the company said 35 per cent of people aged over 14 years old with a smartphone are expected to use a service at least once every six months during 2018. The total number of users worldwide are tipped to surpass 1 billion for the first time in 2020, representing double-digit growth in both 2018 and 2019.

Unsurprisingly, eMarketer said China would continue to be the world leader, though its domination would be challenged by increased penetration in other markets. By the end of 2018, it expects China to account for 61 per cent of the world’s proximity mobile payments, though its share is set to fall to 56 per cent in 2021.

The company pointed to a range of factors impacting penetration of the technology in different regions.

In Western Europe, it said the popularity of contactless credit and debit cards meant consumers were less likely to use mobile payments on their smartphones. In developing markets in Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, it said low bank account penetration and limited smartphone usage were the main problems.

Across developing markets, the report tipped contactless stickers – similar to those launched in 2017 by Safaricom in Kenya – to drive proximity payment growth.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

HKT looks to expand Tap & Go beyond Hong Kong

Singapore, Thailand discuss e-payment alliance

UN highlights mobile payment growth trajectory
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC18 Preview – In Numbers

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association