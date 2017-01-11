English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeMoneyNews

iZettle secures €60M funding boost, appoints CFO

11 JAN 2017
iZettle Lite

European mobile point of sale (mPOS) company iZettle received €60 million in its latest round of funding, which will be used to expand its product offering and fuel the next stage of the company’s growth.

The sum is a combination of money from existing investors and debt funding from US investment company Victory Park Capital. The cash will be used to expand iZettle’s product range and grow the company.

Discussing the investment, Victory Park Capital partner Gordon Watson said his company had been “following the impressive growth of iZettle since its inception” and wanted “to be part of its next chapter of growth.”

To help with the expansion plans, iZettle appointed Maria Hedengren as CFO. Having formerly worked in a similar role for sports betting platform company NetEnt, iZettle CEO Jacob de Geer said Hedengren’s experience made her “exactly the type of person we need to get ready for the plans we have for 2017 and beyond”.

Sweden-headquartered iZettle supplies mobile and contactless payment terminals to merchants across several markets in Europe and Latin America.

During 2015 the company received a cash-injection of €60 million from backers, and added loyalty features to its platform in 2016 following an acquisition of UK-based cloud-based POS platform intelligentpos.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

SumUp talks up profitability

Square sets up UK business

mPoS firms SumUp and Payleven agree merger

Money

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association