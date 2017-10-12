HKT looks to expand Tap & Go beyond Hong Kong

PCCW Global, the international division of Hong Kong’s largest operator HKT, is working with China-based Zhuhai Da Hengqin Science and Technology Development (DHQ Tech) to expand the operator’s Tap & Go mobile contactless payment service to Macau and Zhuhai.

HKT said in a statement the two companies are exploring the technological and regulatory viability of promoting multi-currency Tap & Go mobile payment in the Greater Bay Area, which covers Guangdong province, including Zhuhai, as well as Hong Kong and Macau.

Frederick Chui, SVP of global data sales at PCCW Global, said the companies are working together to ensure there are appropriate compliance measures.

“After initial rollout, we look forward to expanding the service to the entire Greater Bay Area and other countries through cooperation with international service providers,” he said.

Lianbing Deng, executive director and GM of DHQ Tech, said: “The first step is to test the technology and to ensure regulatory compliance.”

The companies plan a pilot programme in the city of Henquin, less than an hour from Hong Kong, to test the technology and ensure regulatory compliance.

DHQ Tech is located in Hengqin New Area, which is part of the China Pilot Free Trade Zone.

HKT’s payment service enables cashless transactions between consumers and merchants in Hong Kong with a mobile app, making use of either an all-in-one SIM in an NFC-enabled handset or an NFC-enabled Tap & Go card. Tap & Go accounts also can receive top-up funds via inter-account transfers from over 40 designated banks via credit card, or manually using cash at top-up stations.

The operator holds a stored value facilities licence issued by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority last year.