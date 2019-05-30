 Fitbit expands transport payment footprint - Mobile World Live
HomeMoneyNews

Fitbit expands transport payment footprint

30 MAY 2019

Fitbit increased the number of cities its payment system can be used to pay for public transport to seven, with its addition to a trial scheme for contactless technology in New York.

The company is one of several taking part in a limited rollout of contactless payment systems by the Metropolitan Transport Authority (MTA) of New York. From tomorrow (31 May) users on selected services will be able to use a range of mobile and card-based payment methods.

Compatible payment systems include Samsung Pay, Apple Pay and Google Pay. The authority plans to eventually extend the service, named OMNY, across the whole city.

The MTA is the latest authority to include Fitbit Pay in its transport payment options, with the company already providing similar services in selected parts of in Chicago, London, Sydney, Singapore, Taiwan and Vancouver.

Fitbit Pay is available in 42 countries and supports payments through accounts linked to Visa, Mastercard and American Express.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

