Alipay gains traction in Japan - Mobile World Live

Alipay announced users can access its payments service at more than 300,000 merchants in Japan, following a push by the country’s government to drive mobile payments in the country.

The Ant Financial-owned business stated only 50,000 merchants in Japan accepted Alipay at the beginning of 2018, with the rise equating to 500 per cent since then.

Accessing more merchants in Japan is particularly beneficial for Chinese tourists, with the country being one of the most popular holiday destinations, said Alipay.

The company aims to capitalise on its success in Japan by working with more partners in other Asian markets: currently its list of partners includes TrueMoney in Thailand; GCash in the Philippines; KakaoPay in South Korea; and Paytm in India.

Eric Jing, chairman and CEO of Ant Financial, said supporting its nine e-wallet partners enhanced cross-border payment capabilities, and contributed to revitalising the local economy.

“We are dedicated to supporting small and micro-businesses around the world through our technology. Digital wallets like Alipay are not only convenient payment tools, but also smart marketing platforms to connect merchants and their potential customers before, during and after their visits to Japan,” said Jing.

Alipay added that during China’s Labour Day holidays in early May, Japan was ranked as the fourth-highest among all overeas destinations in terms of Alipay transaction volume.