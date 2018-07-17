English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeM360 2018 Africa - News

Rwanda fosters mobile for digital evolution

17 JUL 2018

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE 360 SERIES – AFRICA, KIGALI: Jean de Dieu Rurangirwa, Rwanda’s minister of IT and Communications (pictured), believes Africa is benefitting more from the positive, transformational, impact of mobile technology than any global market.

“Africa has been experiencing rapid technological and economic development, creating opportunities for millions of people all over the continent,” the politician explained.

However, for all the good work already done, there are still challenges which need to be addressed: “Internet maps show Africa still as a dark continent despite these efforts. We are realising that smart device penetration and innovation are the way out from this situation,” he said.

To support this, Rwanda “put in place a conducive environment for businesses and the telecom industry, with the right regulations, policies and infrastructure,” the minister continued. “Through collaboration, partnership and mutual respect, the telecommunications sector has a leading place in the Rwanda’s digital evolution.”

“There are considerable opportunities for expansion and diversification of trade and investment in the telecom industry. As a matter of specific focus, the government of Rwanda offers, and will continue to offer, preferential treatment to all companies willing to invest in different areas of ICT in our economy,” he noted.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 6

Mobile Mix: Episode 5

Mobile Mix: Episode 4

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association