Rwanda fosters mobile for digital evolution

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE 360 SERIES – AFRICA, KIGALI: Jean de Dieu Rurangirwa, Rwanda’s minister of IT and Communications (pictured), believes Africa is benefitting more from the positive, transformational, impact of mobile technology than any global market.

“Africa has been experiencing rapid technological and economic development, creating opportunities for millions of people all over the continent,” the politician explained.

However, for all the good work already done, there are still challenges which need to be addressed: “Internet maps show Africa still as a dark continent despite these efforts. We are realising that smart device penetration and innovation are the way out from this situation,” he said.

To support this, Rwanda “put in place a conducive environment for businesses and the telecom industry, with the right regulations, policies and infrastructure,” the minister continued. “Through collaboration, partnership and mutual respect, the telecommunications sector has a leading place in the Rwanda’s digital evolution.”

“There are considerable opportunities for expansion and diversification of trade and investment in the telecom industry. As a matter of specific focus, the government of Rwanda offers, and will continue to offer, preferential treatment to all companies willing to invest in different areas of ICT in our economy,” he noted.