Think big and make it happen

ADVERTORIAL:

By Giuseppe Farina, chairman of the board of ALBtelecom (pictured).

Being one of Albania’s most long-standing enterprises gives ALBtelecom the strength and motivation to be a leader of innovation, with aims to push forward as a designer of telecommunications and technologies in the country.

We are aware of our unique role in the Albanian society in general and in its economy in particular. Being the sole company in Albania offering a full range of modern integrated telecommunication services including fixed and mobile telephony, internet, IPTV, data centres and more, and having the highest capacity of total access network lines, we reach every Albanian home.

During our daily work, bringing new ideas to market and supporting them is a major challenge for all colleagues. But it is our staffs’ ability to have an idea, go after it and make it happen which, at the end of the day, defines us and makes us proud.

Another great source of satisfaction is the experience of going through essential changes in the way we work, fulfillment of various successful initiatives, our inexhaustible energy to offer to the Albanian market state of the art technology, and working together with our customers to implement innovation. Albanians are eager to adopt innovative services, which motivates us to bring the latest technologies to market.

Mass communication and the huge proliferation of internet use in recent years means we now have a global market, or audience. So, for us, it’s natural to think globally.

Each day we communicate and we are committed to make our projects happen.

Every time, more than ever, is big-thinking time! This is the philosophy which guides our daily work in ALBtelecom.