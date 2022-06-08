Microsoft hits refresh on HoloLens

Microsoft is reportedly splitting the mixed reality team behind its HoloLens products following the departure of the unit’s leader Alex Kipman, who is said to have resigned after allegations of verbal abuse and sexual harassment.

Business Insider appears to have first reported the allegations of misconduct against the HoloLens chief. GeekWire then obtained a copy of an internal email said to have been sent to staff by Microsoft Cloud & AI Group head Scott Guthrie that outlined the changes ahead.

According to the email, Microsoft’s mixed reality hardware group will be moved into the Windows & Devices organisation, while the mixed reality presence and collaboration group is to be shifted into the Microsoft Teams organisation in the company’s Experiences & Devices division.

With regard to Kipman, Guthrie’s email reportedly stated that “we have mutually decided that this is the right time for him to leave the company to pursue other opportunities”.

The mixed reality team provides augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) products and solutions, including HoloLens, IVAS, and the Microsoft Mesh service.

Microsoft recently won a deal to supply the US Army with AR headsets based on its HoloLens product.

Last year, the company also formed a five-year agreement with Vodafone Business that included plans to combine edge computing services with Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 headset.