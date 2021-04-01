 Microsoft pulls $22B trigger on Army AR - Mobile World Live
Home

Microsoft pulls $22B trigger on Army AR

01 APR 2021

Microsoft won a deal to supply the US Army with AR headsets based on its HoloLens product, in an agreement reportedly worth just shy of $22 billion over ten years.

In a blog, the company said it would work with the US Army on the production phase of an Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) programme, in a move to swiftly bring next-generation technology to the battlefield.

The IVAS headset will be based on HoloLens and augmented by Microsoft’s Azure cloud services, designed to “deliver a platform to keep soldiers safer and make them more effective”, the software giant explained.

Microsoft added the IVAS programme aims to deliver enhanced “situational awareness, enabling information sharing and decision-making in a variety of scenarios”.

Financial Times reported a representative of the software company said the deal involved supply of at least 120,000 headsets and could reap up to $21.9 billion depending on the final number delivered.

Microsoft explained it had worked closely with the US Army for two years already on a prototype for a product to provide soldiers with tools and capabilities to achieve their mission.

The agreement comes as a big boost for Microsoft’s AR ambitions. It announced plans to release a second version of its HoloLens headset in 2019, which was at the time expected to retail for around $3,500.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

