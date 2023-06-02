China Telecom Shaanxi and Huawei Unveil New “Time-Frequency-Space-Coordinated Smart Carrier Selection” Site

PRESS RELEASE: As the telecom industry prepares to showcase at the PT Expo China (PTEXPO) scheduled to take place in Beijing from June 4 to 6, 2023, China Telecom Shaanxi and Huawei launched their first “time-frequency-space-coordinated smart carrier selection” site in Xi’an, Shaanxi. Time-frequency-space-coordinated smart carrier selection technology enables 5G networks to provide higher speeds and greatly enhances 5G user experience. Field tests showed that user-perceived downlink speeds increased by 23% on average, with the maximum rise being 30%.

China Telecom Shaanxi has deployed 3.5 GHz AAU on a large scale, and has also verified the 2.1 GHz 8T8R solution in the Xixian New Area located at the joint of Xi’an and Xianyang in Shaanxi. With multi-beam coverage across multiple bands and antennas, users tend to crowd onto certain carriers, and so they cannot be paired in a way that would allow them to benefit from multi-user MIMO (MU-MIMO) technology, and this limits the maximization of spectral efficiency.

With this in mind, China Telecom Shaanxi and Huawei proposed “time-frequency-space-coordinated smart carrier selection” to solve this problem. This is the first time that the space domain is considered for multi-carrier user scheduling to select an optimal carrier for users based on the smart coordination in the time, frequency, and space domains. This way, the network will be able to deliver a larger cell capacity and a better user experience, driving mobile traffic growth for operators.

China Telecom Shaanxi selected the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda as the site for the new smart carrier selection technology that features the time-frequency-space coordination. The Giant Wild Goose Pagoda is a famous world heritage site and one of the most popular tourist destinations in Xi’an according to recent visitor data from the recent May 1 holiday, when more than 400,000 visitors flocked to see it. Thanks to this new technology, China Telecom Shaanxi was able to ensure a smooth user experience during the busy holiday period, with an average downlink user speed of 116 Mbps and strong and reliable 5G signal coverage.

China Telecom Shaanxi believes that higher network-level spectrum efficiency is essential in the 5G era. Inspired by the tangible gains from the joint site deployment of “time-frequency-space-coordinated smart carrier selection”, China Telecom Shaanxi hopes to further test and apply this technology at more and more sites to boost network efficiency and user experience.

“Time-frequency-space-coordinated smart carrier selection is a crucial component of our iHashBAND intelligent multi-band solution,” said Solari Yu, President of Huawei’s SingleRAN Product Line. “We are happy to see that iHashBAND is already providing a premium network experience for users at the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda scenic spot. We will continue to work with our industry partners to develop networks and deliver better experiences.”