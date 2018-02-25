Huawei’s 5G Solutions Enable Digitization Across All Industries

PARTNER FEATURE: 5G is now. Huawei and carriers are jointly driving 5G network deployment
We are witnessing the arrival of a great era. In 2018, leading global carriers will be racing to announce commercial deployment of 5G. 5G is now. This powerful new technology will mean new growth for the mobile industry. According to Huawei’s forecast, the number of mobile connections will rise from 8 billion to 20 billion by 2025, bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.
With the development of MBB services such as mobile video, mobile data traffic has been growing rapidly globally. In Middle East countries such as Kuwait, data of usage (DoU) per month per user has reached 70GB. LTE air interface utilization has exceeded 60% at 10% of traffic hotspots in more than 60 countries. It is forecasted that by 2025, 2.5 billion users will experience a speed of more than 1 Gbit/s on their smartphones. In 2018, the number of wireless to the x (WTTx) users will grow faster than fiber users. By 2025, more than 100 million homes are forecasted to be connected by WTTx with similar bandwidth as fiber. To further stimulate demand, the industry needs next-generation mobile technology to enhance networks and provide a better user experience.
Technological innovation is another driver of 5G. We are seeing advances in technologies such as ultra-broadband power amplifiers, ultra-broadband filters, and more powerful chipsets. New technologies in IT such as big data, AI, and cloud are revolutionizing the telecommunication industry. These innovations will enable more powerful networks, a more flexible architecture, and more efficient O&M.
Huawei has worked with global carriers to conduct pre-commercial tests of 5G products and solutions based on 3GPP standards in more than 10 cities around the world. In Seoul, Huawei worked with a local carrier on large-scale commercial deployment of 5G equipment, delivering more than 1 Gbit/s wherever and whenever needed. In Canada, Huawei and a local carrier worked together to provide 5G over the millimeter-wave band to friendly users for the first time. They can have access to broadband speeds of over 2 Gbit/s at home, equal to that offered by fiber. The 5G industry is maturing and 5G commercial use is on the way.
Huawei offers a full portfolio of All-Cloud 5G products and solutions that support all scenarios and offer the best service experience, helping carriers lead in 5G
Huawei began 5G research and innovation 10 years ago. The company’s persistent and sustained investment in 5G over the years has enabled Huawei to maintain a leading position in this domain. In 2018, Huawei will provide leading products and solutions for the mobile industry, helping carriers lead in 5G.
A vibrant 5G ecosystem is vital to realizing a fully digital 5G industry
Ten years ago, mobile networks connected people to people. Today, these networks are connecting people, things, and industries. 5G is not just about the network technology. Digital industries and new services pose challenges to networks and incubation of business. The industry as a whole needs to keep its feet on the ground to make 5G a success.
Huawei is playing an active role in pushing the industry forward. Huawei’s Wireless X Labs researches 5G applications for MBB and other vertical industries, including cloud augmented reality, connected drones, smart manufacturing, service robots, remote driving, and telemedicine. X Labs is collaborating with over 270 business partners, jointly working on 47 projects. Huawei has worked with carmakers and auto parts makers such as Audi and Bosch to establish the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA). The company has also joined hands with several industry partners to set up three special interest groups (SIGs): the Wireless Connected Factory SIG, Digital Sky SIG, and Wireless eHealth SIG.
5G has incredible potential, ranging from MBB services for individuals to the digitization of all industries. We believe that 5G needs the joint effort of national policymakers, standards organizations, carriers, vertical industries, network equipment providers, and device chip makers. As we join hands and take concrete action, 5G will accelerate industry digitization and help realize a fully connected, intelligent world.