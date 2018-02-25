Huawei’s 5G Solutions Enable Digitization Across All Industries

PARTNER FEATURE: 5G is now. Huawei and carriers are jointly driving 5G network deployment

We are witnessing the arrival of a great era. In 2018, leading global carriers will be racing to announce commercial deployment of 5G. 5G is now. This powerful new technology will mean new growth for the mobile industry. According to Huawei’s forecast, the number of mobile connections will rise from 8 billion to 20 billion by 2025, bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

With the development of MBB services such as mobile video, mobile data traffic has been growing rapidly globally. In Middle East countries such as Kuwait, data of usage (DoU) per month per user has reached 70GB. LTE air interface utilization has exceeded 60% at 10% of traffic hotspots in more than 60 countries. It is forecasted that by 2025, 2.5 billion users will experience a speed of more than 1 Gbit/s on their smartphones. In 2018, the number of wireless to the x (WTTx) users will grow faster than fiber users. By 2025, more than 100 million homes are forecasted to be connected by WTTx with similar bandwidth as fiber. To further stimulate demand, the industry needs next-generation mobile technology to enhance networks and provide a better user experience.

Technological innovation is another driver of 5G. We are seeing advances in technologies such as ultra-broadband power amplifiers, ultra-broadband filters, and more powerful chipsets. New technologies in IT such as big data, AI, and cloud are revolutionizing the telecommunication industry. These innovations will enable more powerful networks, a more flexible architecture, and more efficient O&M.

Huawei has worked with global carriers to conduct pre-commercial tests of 5G products and solutions based on 3GPP standards in more than 10 cities around the world. In Seoul, Huawei worked with a local carrier on large-scale commercial deployment of 5G equipment, delivering more than 1 Gbit/s wherever and whenever needed. In Canada, Huawei and a local carrier worked together to provide 5G over the millimeter-wave band to friendly users for the first time. They can have access to broadband speeds of over 2 Gbit/s at home, equal to that offered by fiber. The 5G industry is maturing and 5G commercial use is on the way.

Huawei offers a full portfolio of All-Cloud 5G products and solutions that support all scenarios and offer the best service experience, helping carriers lead in 5G

Huawei began 5G research and innovation 10 years ago. The company’s persistent and sustained investment in 5G over the years has enabled Huawei to maintain a leading position in this domain. In 2018, Huawei will provide leading products and solutions for the mobile industry, helping carriers lead in 5G.

• A full portfolio of 5G products and solutions: To commercialize 5G, carriers need to have both networks and market-ready devices. At MWC 2018, Huawei will launch a full portfolio of All-Cloud 5G products and solutions, including core network, transmission, base stations, and devices. The company will release an all-in-one base station with the most powerful functionalities in the industry and capable of simultaneously supporting 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. In 2018, Huawei will also unveil the world’s first 5G customer-premises equipment (CPE) powered by a Huawei-developed chipset. In 2019, Huawei will launch 5G smartphones, aiming to bring the inspired experience of 5G to consumers as soon as possible.

Simplified deployment of 5G networks that deliver the best performance in multiple scenarios: To address the complexity in antenna installation in the 5G era, Huawei will release a 1+1 solution to simplify the deployment on tower: one passive antenna that supports all sub-3 GHz frequency bands and one single-band/ multi-band antenna powered by Massive MIMO that offers superior 5G performance. At MWC2018, Huawei will launch a series of Massive MIMO products for different scenarios, such as PoleSite Massive MIMO. Its 3D-shaping technology powered by big data and wireless AI can maximize the performance of Massive MIMO and dynamically adapt to different scenarios. The result is increased edge coverage and improved user experience. Huawei will also release innovative products that support 5G evolution in different scenarios such as rural sites and tube sites, helping carriers deploy networks and deliver a better user experience. • Simplified Indoor digitization products that support easy evolution to 5G: Currently, more than 75% of MBB data traffic is indoors. As it stands now, the distributed antenna system will be hard-pressed to evolve and adapt to 5G. Indoor digitization is the only choice in the 5G era. At MWC 2018, Huawei will unveil the industry’s first indoor digital 5G equipment. On the sub-6GHz bands, one equipment can support both 4G and 5G, with zero cable engineering.

Simplified Indoor digitization products that support easy evolution to 5G: Currently, more than 75% of MBB data traffic is indoors. As it stands now, the distributed antenna system will be hard-pressed to evolve and adapt to 5G. Indoor digitization is the only choice in the 5G era. At MWC 2018, Huawei will unveil the industry’s first indoor digital 5G equipment. On the sub-6GHz bands, one equipment can support both 4G and 5G, with zero cable engineering. • Simplified O&M offered by All-Cloud products: Huawei will continue to follow its All-Cloud product strategy. Its CloudRAN solution enables agile, on-demand network deployment and the CloudAIR solution maximizes the utilization of air interface resources. At MWC 2018, Huawei will showcase the commercial use of its All-Cloud products and the inspired network deployment experience provided by LTE and 5G NR spectrum sharing technology, including how the uplink/downlink decoupling technology increases 5G coverage. With its full portfolio of All-Cloud 5G solutions, Huawei helps carriers build highly competitive networks that support multiple bands, radio access technologies, and services, aiming to maximize the value of their assets.

A vibrant 5G ecosystem is vital to realizing a fully digital 5G industry

Ten years ago, mobile networks connected people to people. Today, these networks are connecting people, things, and industries. 5G is not just about the network technology. Digital industries and new services pose challenges to networks and incubation of business. The industry as a whole needs to keep its feet on the ground to make 5G a success.

Huawei is playing an active role in pushing the industry forward. Huawei’s Wireless X Labs researches 5G applications for MBB and other vertical industries, including cloud augmented reality, connected drones, smart manufacturing, service robots, remote driving, and telemedicine. X Labs is collaborating with over 270 business partners, jointly working on 47 projects. Huawei has worked with carmakers and auto parts makers such as Audi and Bosch to establish the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA). The company has also joined hands with several industry partners to set up three special interest groups (SIGs): the Wireless Connected Factory SIG, Digital Sky SIG, and Wireless eHealth SIG.

5G has incredible potential, ranging from MBB services for individuals to the digitization of all industries. We believe that 5G needs the joint effort of national policymakers, standards organizations, carriers, vertical industries, network equipment providers, and device chip makers. As we join hands and take concrete action, 5G will accelerate industry digitization and help realize a fully connected, intelligent world.