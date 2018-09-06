Vodafone pens partnership with Telecom Argentina

Vodafone Group signed a partner market deal with Telecom Argentina, boosting the multinational operator group’s presence in one of Latin America’s largest economies.

Through the deal, Telecom Argentina will sell Vodafone’s global products and services to its customer-base while accessing “strategic business advice” from the operator group.

Vodafone has 29 partners in 45 countries across the world, however its presence in Latin America is limited compared with other regions. Prior to the Telecom Argentina deal, its only live agreement was with Entel covering Peru and Chile.

The UK-headquartered group previously had a partner deal in place with America Movil across several major markets on the continent, including Argentina.

In a statement, Telecom Argentina CEO Carlos Moltini said the deal would help it “strengthen business strategies” by “drawing on Vodafone’s experience to offer our customers a wide range of services to a high international standard.”

“Vodafone’s expertise also adds value to the proposals we are planning to deploy in the future,” he added.