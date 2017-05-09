English
Home

Vodafone India targets enterprise growth through Wi-Fi

09 MAY 2017

Vodafone India bolstered its enterprise play with the launch of a new Wi-Fi network targeting corporate customers, as it continues to grapple with intense competition in its mobile business.

The company said in a statement it was launching Vodafone SuperWifi, representing the first enterprise Wi-Fi network operated by an Indian telecoms operator, which is specifically aimed at the country’s small, medium and large businesses.

SuperWifi will serve as a fully managed network service delivering high speed unified Wi-Fi access across offices, branches and stores, with the goal to “drive business productivity, employee collaboration and process innovations”, said the company.

Following the entrance of low cost operator Reliance Jio in the market, Vodafone India and the country’s other leading operators have entered into a price war at the mobile retail level, to counter the increased competition.

Vodafone then went a step further to outline its future ambitions in India by striking a deal to merge with Idea Cellular in March, which will see the merged company propelled to become the country’s new market leader, should the deal be approved by regulators.

But Vodafone is also clearly betting big on its enterprise business.

The Economic Times cites comments by Vodafone stating the business unit is growing at twice the rate of the industry.

It accounted for 16.4 per cent of Vodafone India’s total revenues in the second half of fiscal 2017, and had 7.5 million mobility customers as of March 2016.

Vodafone’s Wi-Fi network launch follows an announcement by Facebook it commercially launched its Express Wi-Fi service in the country last week.

Facebook’s service targets the country’s unconnected population, as well as small entrepreneurs.

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

